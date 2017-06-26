Download Clams Casino’s new Instrumentals 4 mixtape

Photo by Philip Cosores

Last summer, Clams Casino unveiled his first proper debut album, 32 Levels. The hip-hop DJ/producer returns this season with even more heat via his new Instrumentals 4 mixtape. It’s available for free download here.

The new tape collects together 10 tracks, two of which (“Wavey” and “Say Your Prayers”) are completely brand new. The remaining eight include instrumental versions of songs Clams Casino produced for rap bigwigs like Danny Brown (“Worth It”), Vince Staples (“Norf Norf,” “Summertime,” “Surf”), and ASAP Ferg (“Uncle”, “Talk It”), as well as his remixes of Sia and DJ Shadow. There’s also “Kali Yuga”, his contribution to Adult Swim’s 2017 Singles series.

The new mixtape follows Instrumental Mixtape in 2011, Instrumental Tape 2 from 2012, and 2013’s Instrumental Mixtape 3.

Instrumentals 4 Tracklist:

01. Say Your Prayers

02. Uncle

03. Wavey

04. Stem (Long Stem Remix)

05. Time

06. Worth It

07. Surf

08. Norf Norf

09. Kali Yuga

10. Leave With You

11. Elastic Heart (Remix)

12. Talk It

13. Summertime