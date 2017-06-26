Download Clams Casino’s new Instrumentals 4 mixtape

Photo by Philip Cosores
Last summer, Clams Casino unveiled his first proper debut album, 32 Levels. The hip-hop DJ/producer returns this season with even more heat via his new Instrumentals 4 mixtape. It’s available for free download here.
The new tape collects together 10 tracks, two of which (“Wavey” and “Say Your Prayers”) are completely brand new. The remaining eight include instrumental versions of songs Clams Casino produced for rap bigwigs like Danny Brown (“Worth It”), Vince Staples (“Norf Norf,” “Summertime,” “Surf”), and ASAP Ferg (“Uncle”, “Talk It”), as well as his remixes of Sia and DJ Shadow. There’s also “Kali Yuga”, his contribution to Adult Swim’s 2017 Singles series.
The new mixtape follows Instrumental Mixtape in 2011, Instrumental Tape 2 from 2012, and 2013’s Instrumental Mixtape 3.
Instrumentals 4 Tracklist:
01. Say Your Prayers
02. Uncle
03. Wavey
04. Stem (Long Stem Remix)
05. Time
06. Worth It
07. Surf
08. Norf Norf
09. Kali Yuga
10. Leave With You
11. Elastic Heart (Remix)
12. Talk It
13. Summertime