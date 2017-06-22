Photo by Marjorie Strick

Always one for the finer #tings in life, Drake has written a new song called “Signs” for Paris Fashion Week. Specifically aired during the showing of Louis Vuitton’s SS18 collection, it’s a smooth, island-tinted number in the same vein as his More Life R&B hit “Passionfruit”. Longtime studio partner Noah “40” Shebib is credited with production.

Hear “Signs” below via Louis Vuitton’s video stream of the event (scroll to the 6:30 mark).

New song inspired by @louisvuitton @mrkimjones new collection 🌼 Drake x LV premieres tmrw produced by @ovo40 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

OVO Sound’s Oliver El-Khatib curated all the music for SS18 using various other label artists, so this may not be the last we hear from Drizzy. Previously, Drake teamed up with DJ Khaled on “To the Max” and 21 Savage and Young Thug on “Issa”.