Dude gets totally phished in Wavves’ new video for “Stupid in Love” — watch

A warning to love-struck internet gamers from You’re Welcome

by
on June 12, 2017, 2:10pm
Love makes us do pretty stupid things, as Wavves summed up succinctly on their track “Stupid in Love”. Coming from their latest album, You’re Welcomethe song’s video demonstrates how much dumber love can be when the Internet’s involved.

The clip finds a teenage gamer connecting with a pink haired babe on the fictional game Cosmonautilus. He thinks he’s really won the lottery here as the two chat and joke and battle each other in the game. Of course, as any modern Internet user should, an avatar doesn’t always represent the reality of the person on the other end of the line. In this case, KLARA429 is really a Russian dude with a nose ring phishing for credit cards. And he’s got our poor protagonist hook, line, and sinker.

Watch the clip above.

