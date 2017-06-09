Eagles of Death Metal is scoring the new Super Troopers movie

16 years after the original cult classic first hit theaters, a sequel to Super Troopers is on the way. The Broken Lizard comedy troupe has been working on the film since last year, and Fox Searchlight has already signed on to distribute it. Now, comes word that the accompanying soundtrack will be recorded by Eagles of Death Metal.

The Broken Lizard’s Jay Chandrasekhar shared a photo of EODM’s Jesse Hughes in the studio with several other members of the film’s cast. EODM co-founder Josh Homme is conspicuously absent from the photo, so it’s unclear whether or not he found time to contribute to the score as well. (Though, Homme is pretty busy gearing up for Queens of the Stone Age’s own new album.) An email to EODM’s publicist was not been returned as of press time.

Super Troopers 2 Update: In studio with Eagles of Death Metal recording score. pic.twitter.com/L436375rjS — Jay Chandrasekhar (@jaychandrasekha) June 7, 2017

In addition to Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske have all returned to their posts at the Vermont State Police Department. While Chandrasekhar also serves as director again. Rob Lowe is also part of the cast, playing Guy Le Franc, a Quebecois mayor and former professional hockey player.