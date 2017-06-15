Early Brian Eno solo albums receive 45RPM vinyl remasters

Four of Brian Eno’s early solo albums — Here Come the Warm Jets, Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy), Another Green World, and Before and After Science — will be reissued in limited-edition double LP vinyl sets.

Each record was remastered at half-speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios to ensure the best possible sound. As such, the reissues are spread out over two vinyl discs and played at 45RPM. A release date is set for August 4th through UMC/Virgin EMI.

(Read: 10 Brian Eno Songs That Made Films Better)

1974’s Here Come the Warm Jets marked Eno’s solo debut. He handpicked 16 guest musicians to play on the album that he thought were musically incompatible to “see what happens when you combine different identities with the knowledge that there might be accidents, accidents which will be more interesting than what I had intended.” Those musicians included Robert Fripp and John Wetton of King Crimson, Simon King from Hawkwind, Bill MacCormick of Matching Mole and Quiet Sun, Paul Rudolph of Pink Fairies, Phil Manzanera, and Andy MacKay from Roxy Music and Chris Spedding.

The prolific musician followed with Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy) during the same year and recorded it with a core band of Manzanera, Mackey, Brian Turrington and Freddie Smith of The Winkies, Robert Wyatt, Phil Collins, members of Randi & The Pyramids, The Simplistics, and Portsmouth Sinfonia (an orchestra in which Eno had once played clarinet). It’s a loose concept album covering topics from espionage to the Chinese Communist revolution.

Another Green World, released in 1975, moves away from the experimental style of the previous albums and toward the synth-oriented instrumental minimalism of his subsequent work. Notably, it includes six songs in which he plays all the instruments himself. Co-produced with Rhett Davies, it’s been hailed as one of Eno’s most important albums.

To close out the quartet, 1977’s Before and After Science was whittled down from over 100 written tracks to the final 10 that made the cut. It was recorded during a two-year period when Eno was busy working on his solo ambient albums, Music for Films and Discreet Music, as well as producing David Bowie’s Heroes and Low. The album is considered his last ’70s foray into rock music.

Watch a trailer and check out the album art below.

Here Come the Warm Jets Artwork:



Taking Tiger Mountain (By Strategy) Artwork:



Another Green World Artwork:



Before and After Science Artwork:

