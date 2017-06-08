Amid his solo acoustic tour of Europe, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder headlined Denmark’s Heartland Festival over the weekend. It wasn’t purely solo, however, as the rocker called upon the help of a few friends who also happened to be on the lineup.

One of the biggest highlights of the evening came when Vedder invited Cat Power on stage to perform “Tonight You Belong to Me”. The duet originally appeared on Vedder’s Ukulele Songs, but it’s been some time since the duo performed it live, as is obvious when they had to restart the song just a few seconds into it. Once they got themselves on the right track, however, they sounded as sweet as ever. Watch video of the performance above.

Power wasn’t the only special guest Vedder welcomed, either. Toward the end of the set, he was joined by Glen Hansard, who has been opening for Vedder during his current trek. Even so, the latter noted they hadn’t had time to practice “Long Nights”, the Into the Wild track the duo pulled out for the Heartland crowd. They also performed Hansard’s “Song of Good Hope”, “Society”, and the requisite cover of “Rockin’ in the Free World”. Watch footage below, followed by the full setlist.

Setlist:

Sometimes (Pearl Jam song)

Trouble (Cat Stevens cover)

Picture in a Frame (Tom Waits cover)

Throw Your Arms Around Me (Hunters & Collectors cover)

Wishlist (Pearl Jam song)

You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away (The Beatles cover)

I Am Mine (Pearl Jam song)

Light Years (Pearl Jam song)

Can’t Keep (Pearl Jam song)

Soon Forget (Pearl Jam song)

Tonight You Belong to Me (Irving Kaufman cover, with Cat Power)

Far Behind

No Ceiling

Guaranteed

Long Nights (with Glen Hansard)

Rise

Unthought Known (Pearl Jam song)

Masters of War (Bob Dylan cover)

Immortality (Pearl Jam song)

It Happened Today (R.E.M. cover)

Porch (Pearl Jam song)

I’m So Tired (Fugazi cover)

Lukin (Pearl Jam song)

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (Pearl Jam song)

Sleepless Nights (The Everly Brothers cover, with Glen Hansard)

Song of Good Hope (Glen Hansard cover, with Glen Hansard)

Society (Jerry Hannan cover, with Glen Hansard)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover, with Glen Hansard)

Hard Sun (Indio cover, with Glen Hansard)