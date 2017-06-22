Photo by Pamela Littky

Pop punks legends Fall Out Boy will return with their seventh album, M A N I A, on September 15th and today the band shared a taste of the new record in the form of “Champion”. The new track follows lead single “Young and Menace” and it’s unique, Elf-inspired video.

Due out through Island/DCD2, M A N I A is the groups first release since 2015’s tepid American Beauty/American Psycho. Bassist and unofficial band spokesperson Pete Wentz shared his thoughts on the new record on Twitter:

“The gentle pull of a tide that rolls over and over again and by the sheer nature of its essence it becomes an indestructible will — ripping out sand — eroding what was before it — without a care… a transformational monster-becoming the madness and frenzy of a truly bulletproof wave. I’m not just here for your love, I’m here for all of the love. An overdose of dopamine- we are living inside of M A N I A right now. the never sleeping, never blinking- caught forever in the sunshine riptide.”

In support of the new record, Mr. Wentz & company will head out on a North American tour this fall.

Fall Out Boy 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/02 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/07 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Center

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena