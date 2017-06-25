Fantômas reunite for first US performance in nine years: Watch

Fantômas, the hard rock supergroup featuring Faith No More’s Mike Patton, Melvins’ Buzz Osborne, and Mr. Bungle’s Trevor Dunn, reunited for their first US performance in nearly a decade on Saturday. The band appeared as a special guest at Tool’s special one-day festival event held at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre in San Bernardino, California. Watch fan-shot footage of their set below.

The band’s fourth member, Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, did not take part in last night’s performance. Instead, Melvins’ Dale Crover served as the drummer.

Patton X Buzz #fantomas A post shared by ☠🥃☠ (@wutwoodjbdo) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Fantomas #toolfest #toolfest2017 #fantomas A post shared by Jedi Wright (@jediwright) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT