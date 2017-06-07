Feature photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
Feist is smack dab in the middle of a North American tour supporting her latest album, Pleasure. On Tuesday night, she made a quick detour and stopped by the Late Show for her first TV appearance since the album’s release.
The Canadian indie songstress delivered a powerful rendition of “Century”, her band arranged around and below her in a circle. Unfortunately, Jarvis Cocker, who has a verse on the track, wasn’t able to tag along. Thankfully, the current host of Late Show is quite the musical chameleon, and Stephen Colbert was able to fill in for the Pulp frontman. Colbert came running up behind her when it came time to deliver the monologue, and semi-awkwardly stood there the rest of the time just vibing out. Watch a replay of the performance above.
Feist 2017 Tour Dates:
06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater
06/10 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/11 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/12 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic
06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival
06/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
07/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal
07/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest
07/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
07/20 – Mainz, DE @ Zitadelle Open Air
07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival
07/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
07/27 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/28 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
07/31 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Dell’Arte
08/02 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone
08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale
08/07 – Trakai, LV @ Trakai Island Castle
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival
08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen