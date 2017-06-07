Feature photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

​​Feist is smack dab in the middle of a North American tour supporting her latest album, Pleasure. On Tuesday night, she made a quick detour and stopped by the Late Show for her first TV appearance since the album’s release.

The Canadian indie songstress delivered a powerful rendition of “Century”, her band arranged around and below her in a circle. Unfortunately, Jarvis Cocker, who has a verse on the track, wasn’t able to tag along. Thankfully, the current host of Late Show is quite the musical chameleon, and Stephen Colbert was able to fill in for the Pulp frontman. Colbert came running up behind her when it came time to deliver the monologue, and semi-awkwardly stood there the rest of the time just vibing out. Watch a replay of the performance above.

Feist 2017 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theater

06/10 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/11 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/12 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

06/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/15 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

06/17 – Eau Claire, WI @ Eaux Claires Festival

06/30 – Saskatoon, SK @ Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

07/02 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

07/04 – Montreal, QC @ Festival International de Jazz de Montreal

07/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

07/20 – Mainz, DE @ Zitadelle Open Air

07/22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods Festival

07/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

07/27 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/28 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/29 – London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

07/31 – Milan, IT @ Teatro Dell’Arte

08/02 – Munich, DE @ Circus Krone

08/04 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/05 – Luhmuhlen, DE @ A Summer’s Tale

08/07 – Trakai, LV @ Trakai Island Castle

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gotenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Haven Festival

08/14 – Brussels, BE @ Brussels Summer Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/19 – Winterthur, CH @ Winterthurer Musicfestwochen