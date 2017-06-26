In between seasons of Stranger Things, star Finn Wolfhard has parlayed his Netflix success into something of a burgeoning music career. He’s performed with Mac DeMarco and showed up in PUP videos, sharing a few covers along the way.

But the young actor isn’t always alone, as he’s recently put his band Calpurnia in the spotlight. They performed New Order’s “Age of Consent” at a benefit show for Sweet Relief, and now they’ve shared another cover via YouTube. The clip finds the four-piece taking on Twin Peaks’ track “Wanted You”. Wolfhard’s nascent rasp is perfect for the shambling rendition, even as his bassist is having a case of the try-to-hards. Keep your eyes on that guitarist, though, as she’s got some really impressive chops all her own.

Watch the clip above, and find Twin Peaks’ video for the Down in Heaven track below.