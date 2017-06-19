Now that Fleet Foxes are back with their first album in six years, Crack-Up, they’re certainly making up for lost time. After appearing on Colbert Friday evening, they dropped by CBS This Morning: Saturday for another televised performance. This time, they delivered a trio of songs from the iconic Electric Lady Studios, specifically: “Third of May”, “Fool’s Errand”, and “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me”. Watch “Third of May” here and the other two performances below.

It’s possible we’ll be seeing a lot more of Fleet Foxes on late night TV and morning shows in the future; Robin Pecknold recently teased the title to an apparent follow-up to Crack-Up.