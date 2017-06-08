Fleet Foxes return with first album in six years, Crack-Up: Stream

After six years of waiting, Fleet Foxes are finally back. They’ll release their new album, Crack-Up, next week via Nonesuch Records. Ahead of its official due date, it’s streaming in full at NPR.

The 11-track effort marks Robin Pecknold & co.’s first full-length release since 2011’s Helplessness Blues. While the band was on hiatus, Pecknold enrolled as an undergrad at Columbia University in New York. Though he spent plenty of time writing about music during his studies, when it came to actual songwriting “things were out of alignment,” he told Rolling Stone. “If the spark had hit, I would have given up going to school. I didn’t need to be there for three years. If it had been two semesters and I felt I had the songs, I’d have left. But that just didn’t happen, so I kept enrolling, semester to semester.”

The spark reignited in July 2016, and thus was born Crack-Up. In his review of the album, Consequence of Sound’s own David Sackllah notes that the album reflects Pecknold’s “own personal journey over the past half-decade, ending by reaching the clarity he had been searching for.” The result is an album that “focuses on the long road of strife preceding [celebration.] Challenging throughout and at times jarring and inscrutable, Crack-Up searches for a resolution just out of reach.”

Singles “Third of May/Ōdaigahara”, “Fool’s Errand”, and “If You Need To, Keep Time on Me” preceded the album, which you can hear in its entirety at NPR. You also hear the new music when Fleet Foxes take to the road this summer, making stops at Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival, San Francisco’s Outside Lands, and NOS Alive in Portugal, among other festivals. Find their complete itinerary here.

Crack-Up Artwork:

Crack-Up Tracklist:

01. I Am All That I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

02. Cassius, –

03. – Naiads, Cassadies

04. Kept Woman

05. Third of May / Ōdaigahara

06. If You Need To, Keep Time on Me

07. Mearcstapa

08. On Another Ocean (January / June)

09. Fool’s Errand

10. I Should See Memphis

11. Crack-Up