Fleet Foxes will return with Crack-Up, their first album in six years, next week. Frontman Robin Pecknold & co. have teased fans with two songs so far, “Third of May/Ōdaigahara” and “Fool’s Errand”. Now, a third track, the gentle “If You Need To, Keep Time On Me”, has been unboxed. Hear it down below.

In addition, the indie folk rockers recently recorded an in-studio session for KCRW’s Morning Becomes Eclectic program. Fleet Foxes performed both “Third of May/Ōdaigahara” and “Fool’s Errand”, and Peckhold gave a brief interview regarding the new album and the long break following the release of 2011’s Helplessness Blues. Stream the session in full here.

Crack-Up officially arrives June 16th through Nonesuch Records. Read our B+ review of the album.