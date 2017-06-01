Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie release new duets album: Stream

On June 9th, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie will release their new self-titled collaborative album through Atlantic Records. In anticipation, the LP is streaming in full on NPR.

The 10-track collection came together when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their On With the Show Tour three years ago. Their collaborative chemistry revived once again, the two would find time to write and record new material before rehearsals. “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?!!’”

The entirety of Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie was recorded at The Village in Los Angeles, the same studio frequented by Fleetwood Mac for albums such as Tusk. In the same spirit, the LP features guest contributions from fellow bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

In support of the album, the duo will head out on one of the most anticipated summer tours of the year.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie Tracklist:

01. Sleeping Around The Corner

02. Feel About You

03. In My World

04. Red Sun

05. Love Is Here To Stay

06. Too Far Gone

07. Lay Down For Free

08. Game Of Pretend

09. On With The Show

10. Carnival Begin