Foo Fighters announce epic-one day festival featuring QOTSA, Liam Gallagher, and The Kills

To coincide with the release of Foo Fighters’ new album, Concrete and Gold, frontman Dave Grohl sought to throw the ultimate “backyard party for 50,000 people.” His vision will become reality with Cal JAM 17, a one-day rock super fest taking place at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California on October 7th.

In addition to a headlining performance from Foo Fighters, the lineup boasts fellow rock titans like Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Japandroids, Cage the Elephant, Royal Blood, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, Bully, Circa Waves, Babes in Toyland, The Obsessed, White Reaper, and more.

CAL JAM 17 also promises carnival rides, a water park, an outdoor movie theater, a mobile recording studio, and more. Limited camping space is also available to festival attendees.

Tickets to the festival go on sale June 29th at 10:00 a.m. PST; find more info here.

CAL JAM 17 will mark Foo Fighters’ first major U.S. performance in support of Concrete and Gold and will be followed by a full-scale U.S. headlining tour. See the full list of dates here.