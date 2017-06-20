Foo Fighters announce massive US tour in support of Concrete and Gold

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters will be back with their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, this September 15th. Fans’ first opportunity to hear the new music live will come at the band’s own CAL JAM 17 festival in October with Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, and more. There will be plenty more chances to come, however, as the band have also revealed a run of fall and winter tour dates throughout the US.

The trek kicks off with on October 12th with a previously announced (and sold out) gig at Washington, DC’s brand new concert venue, The Anthem. They’ll then head south for dates in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama on their way to New Orleans for a headlining appearance at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience over Halloween weekend. The tour then continues with dates across the Midwest, another festival appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital, and a leg of West Coast shows before concluding December 12th in Salt Lake City. See the full docket below. (The Northeast is completely absent from the current schedule, so hopefully more dates will be coming soon.)

Tickets for a majority of the dates will be available starting June 29th. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access via Foo Fighters’ official website.

Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

10/07 – San bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum

10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena

10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18-19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Here’s a taste of the new music you’ll hear on the upcoming tour: