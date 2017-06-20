Foo Fighters announce massive US tour in support of Concrete and Gold

Photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters will be back with their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, this September 15th. Fans’ first opportunity to hear the new music live will come at the band’s own CAL JAM 17 festival in October with Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, and more. There will be plenty more chances to come, however, as the band have also revealed a run of fall and winter tour dates throughout the US.
The trek kicks off with on October 12th with a previously announced (and sold out) gig at Washington, DC’s brand new concert venue, The Anthem. They’ll then head south for dates in the Carolinas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alabama on their way to New Orleans for a headlining appearance at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience over Halloween weekend. The tour then continues with dates across the Midwest, another festival appearance at Mexico City’s Corona Capital, and a leg of West Coast shows before concluding December 12th in Salt Lake City. See the full docket below. (The Northeast is completely absent from the current schedule, so hopefully more dates will be coming soon.)
Tickets for a majority of the dates will be available starting June 29th. Fans can sign up for pre-sale access via Foo Fighters’ official website.
Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
10/07 – San bernardino, CA @ CAL JAM 17
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Coliseum
10/15 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
10/17 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson@Boling Arena
10/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/21 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18-19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Here’s a taste of the new music you’ll hear on the upcoming tour: