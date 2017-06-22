Photo by David Brendan Hall

Foo Fighters gave their fans in Latvia last night a peek at upcoming album Concrete and Gold. During a show in Riga, Dave Grohl & co. slipped a new song into their setlist called “Sunday Rain”.

Though alt-rockers previously described the LP as “Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper’s…,” this cut is ushered in with breezy, almost Eagles-like vibes. It’s not all downtempo, however, as drummer Taylor Hawkins, who pulls double duty as lead singer, lets out some gnarly screams toward the end. Check out fan-caught footage up above.

Concrete and Gold arrives in stores on September 15th. Along with a new album, Foo Fighters have lined up a massive US tour as well as CAL JAM, an epic one-day festival featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Liam Gallagher, and The Kills.