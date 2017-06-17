Foo Fighters debut three new songs at Secret Solstice Festival: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters kicked off their 2017 European festival tour on Friday night with a headlining appearance at Secret Solstice in Reykjavik, Iceland. The best part? The band came barring new music, including a previously unheard cut called “Lah Di Da”. Last night’s set also marked the live debut of the band’s recent single, “Run”, as well as the first full band performance of “The Sky is a Neighborhood”, which Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins previously debuted at an acoustic charity gig back in March. Watch fan-shot footage above.
Sonic Highways, Foo Fighters’ last album, was released back in 2014. The band has been working on its follow-up record for several months now, but have remained on any release details.
Setlist:
All My Life
Times Like These
Run (live debut)
Learn to Fly
The Pretender
My Hero
Another One Bites the Dust (Queen cover)
We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (Harper Grohl on the drums)
Cold Day in the Sun
Congregation
Walk
These Days
The Sky Is a Neighborhood (live debut with full band)
Lah Di Da (live debut)
Best of You
Everlong
Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:
06/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Rock the Beach
06/21 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala Island
06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Arena
06/27 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field
08/24 – Bangkok, TH @ Challenger Hall Arena
08/26 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium
09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin
10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital