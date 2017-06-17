Foo Fighters debut three new songs at Secret Solstice Festival: Video + Setlist

Photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters kicked off their 2017 European festival tour on Friday night with a headlining appearance at Secret Solstice in Reykjavik, Iceland. The best part? The band came barring new music, including a previously unheard cut called “Lah Di Da”. Last night’s set also marked the live debut of the band’s recent single, “Run”, as well as the first full band performance of “The Sky is a Neighborhood”, which Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins previously debuted at an acoustic charity gig back in March. Watch fan-shot footage above.

Sonic Highways, Foo Fighters’ last album, was released back in 2014. The band has been working on its follow-up record for several months now, but have remained on any release details.

Setlist:

All My Life

Times Like These

Run (live debut)

Learn to Fly

The Pretender

My Hero

Another One Bites the Dust (Queen cover)

We Will Rock You (Queen cover) (Harper Grohl on the drums)

Cold Day in the Sun

Congregation

Walk

These Days

The Sky Is a Neighborhood (live debut with full band)

Lah Di Da (live debut)

Best of You

Everlong

Foo Fighters 2017 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Helsinki, FI @ Rock the Beach

06/21 – Riga, LV @ Lucavsala Island

06/24 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Budapest, HR @ Budapest Arena

06/27 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/29 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

08/19 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/22 – Seoul, KR @ Jamsil Soccer Field

08/24 – Bangkok, TH @ Challenger Hall Arena

08/26 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium

09/10 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

10/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital