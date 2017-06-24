Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury tour rider is remarkably reasonable

Ahead of Foo Fighters headlining performance at Glastonbury, NME got a hold of the band’s backstage rider. Despite being one of the world’s biggest bands, their requests are actually totally reasonable. In lieu of custom guacamole, a brand new toilet seat, and KY Jelly, the band simply asked for soda, granola bars, and fruit, making for a grocery bill that costs less than $200. Foo Fighters receive a lot of undeserved flack, especially among the alternative crowd, but I think we can all agree that the band seems like genuine, down-to-earth rock stars.
1 x Fiji water
1 x Schwepps soda water
1 x Coconut water
1 x Pom Juice
1 x 12 pack of Diet Coke
1 x Fresh orange juice
1 x Ocean Spray cranberry juice
1 Case of Vitamin Water
1 Case of Red Bull
1 Case of Gatorade
1 Pack of Starbucks coffee beans
1 x Fat free organic milk
1 x Edensoy milk
1 Pack of avocados
1 Pack of tomatoes
1 Dark chocolate bar
1 Pack of bananas
1 Pack of apples
1 Pack of pears
1 Pack of kiwi fruit
1 Pack of seedless grapes
1 Jar of peanut butter
Foo Fighters’ tour rider previously made headlines after they designed it to look like a coloring book.