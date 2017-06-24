Foo Fighters’ Glastonbury tour rider is remarkably reasonable

Ahead of Foo Fighters headlining performance at Glastonbury, NME got a hold of the band’s backstage rider. Despite being one of the world’s biggest bands, their requests are actually totally reasonable. In lieu of custom guacamole, a brand new toilet seat, and KY Jelly, the band simply asked for soda, granola bars, and fruit, making for a grocery bill that costs less than $200. Foo Fighters receive a lot of undeserved flack, especially among the alternative crowd, but I think we can all agree that the band seems like genuine, down-to-earth rock stars.

1 x Fiji water

1 x Schwepps soda water

1 x Coconut water

1 x Pom Juice

1 x 12 pack of Diet Coke

1 x Fresh orange juice

1 x Ocean Spray cranberry juice

1 Case of Vitamin Water

1 Case of Red Bull

1 Case of Gatorade

1 Pack of Starbucks coffee beans

1 x Fat free organic milk

1 x Edensoy milk

1 Pack of avocados

1 Pack of tomatoes

1 Dark chocolate bar

1 Pack of bananas

1 Pack of apples

1 Pack of pears

1 Pack of kiwi fruit

1 Pack of seedless grapes

1 Jar of peanut butter

Foo Fighters’ tour rider previously made headlines after they designed it to look like a coloring book.