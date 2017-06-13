Foster the People announce new album, Sacred Hearts Club, plus North American tour dates

Photo by Neil Krug

After debuting three new songs back in April, Foster the People have officially announced their follow-up to 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’sTorches. It’s called Sacred Hearts Club and the 12-track LP arrives on July 21st via Columbia Records.

They’ve also shared a short documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s preparation as they set off on their most recent tour. In it, the band describes Sacred Hearts Club as a “beat-driven, groove-driven record” with a “psychedelic, ’60s influence.” Watch it below.

Sacred Hearts Club Artwork:

Sacred Hearts Club Tracklist:

01. Pay the Man

02. Doing It for the Money

03. Sit Next to Me

04. SHC

05. I Love My Friends

06. Orange Dream

07. Static Space Lover

08. Lotus Eater

09. Time to Get Closer

10. Loyal Like Sid & Nancy

11. Harden the Paint

12. III

Foster the People has also announced a new batch of North American tour dates for this fall, which kick off in early September and culminate at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16th.

Foster the People 2017 Tour Dates:

05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea

05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

06/07 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

06/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

06/11 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday

07/04-06 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for People

07/04 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

07/05 – Bratislava, SK @ Refinery Gallery

07/06-08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

07/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

07/13 – London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House

07/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

08/03-06 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/05-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/02 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield (KNRK 94.7’s The Best Show Ever)

09/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/09 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

09/16 – Richmond, VA @ National

09/17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music and Arts Festival

09/27 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

09/28 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

09/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte

10/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Revisit Sacred Hearts Club’s first single, “Doing It For the Money”: