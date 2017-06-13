Foster the People announce new album, Sacred Hearts Club, plus North American tour dates

Photo by Neil Krug
After debuting three new songs back in April, Foster the People have officially announced their follow-up to 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’sTorches. It’s called Sacred Hearts Club and the 12-track LP arrives on July 21st via Columbia Records.
They’ve also shared a short documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s preparation as they set off on their most recent tour. In it, the band describes Sacred Hearts Club as a “beat-driven, groove-driven record” with a “psychedelic, ’60s influence.” Watch it below.
Sacred Hearts Club Artwork:
Sacred Hearts Club Tracklist:
01. Pay the Man
02. Doing It for the Money
03. Sit Next to Me
04. SHC
05. I Love My Friends
06. Orange Dream
07. Static Space Lover
08. Lotus Eater
09. Time to Get Closer
10. Loyal Like Sid & Nancy
11. Harden the Paint
12. III
Foster the People has also announced a new batch of North American tour dates for this fall, which kick off in early September and culminate at Austin City Limits in October. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16th.
Foster the People 2017 Tour Dates:
05/26 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/27-28 – El Paso, TX @ Neon Desert Music Festival
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea
05/30 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/31 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
06/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
06/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
06/06 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
06/07 – Providence, RI @ Lupos Heartbreak Hotel
06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
06/10 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
06/11 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5’s 10th Birthday
07/04-06 – Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock for People
07/04 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
07/05 – Bratislava, SK @ Refinery Gallery
07/06-08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
07/11 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
07/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
07/13 – London, UK @ Summer Series at Somerset House
07/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
07/29-30 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
08/03-06 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
09/02 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield (KNRK 94.7’s The Best Show Ever)
09/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/09 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
09/16 – Richmond, VA @ National
09/17 – New York, NY @ Meadows Music and Arts Festival
09/27 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
09/28 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
09/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte
10/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
Revisit Sacred Hearts Club’s first single, “Doing It For the Money”: