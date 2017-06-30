Foster the People share new song “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy”: Stream

Photo by Neil Krug
Foster the People are set to return next month with their third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club. Back in April, the band previewed three of its tracks: lead single “Doing it For the Money” along with “Pay the Man” and “SHC”. Now, with less than a month to go until the album’s July 21st release, they’ve unveiled a fourth track in “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy”. Take a listen below.
Additionally, Foster the People have announced new US tour dates for September and October to coincide with appearances at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York and Austin City Limits Music Festival. See the updated itinerary below.
Foster the People 2017 Tour Dates:
07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Park (Alt 98.7 Summer Camp)
09/02 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield (KNRK 94.7’s The Best Show Ever)
09/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ KRBZ Buzz Beach Ball
09/09 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
09/16 – Richmond, VA @ National
09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
09/27 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
09/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
09/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic
10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival