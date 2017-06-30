Foster the People share new song “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy”: Stream

Photo by Neil Krug

Foster the People are set to return next month with their third studio album, Sacred Hearts Club. Back in April, the band previewed three of its tracks: lead single “Doing it For the Money” along with “Pay the Man” and “SHC”. Now, with less than a month to go until the album’s July 21st release, they’ve unveiled a fourth track in “Loyal Like Sid & Nancy”. Take a listen below.

Additionally, Foster the People have announced new US tour dates for September and October to coincide with appearances at The Meadows Music and Arts Festival in New York and Austin City Limits Music Festival. See the updated itinerary below.

Foster the People 2017 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ WayHome Music & Arts Festival

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/01 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Park (Alt 98.7 Summer Camp)

09/02 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield (KNRK 94.7’s The Best Show Ever)

09/03 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ KRBZ Buzz Beach Ball

09/09 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

09/10 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/13 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/15 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

09/16 – Richmond, VA @ National

09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

09/27 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

09/28 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

09/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/03 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival