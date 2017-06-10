Frank Ocean gives first live performance in three years: Setlist + Video

Frank Ocean made his long overdue return to the live stage on Friday Night as the headliner of the NorthSide Music Festival in Denmark. It marked the R&B crooner’s first public performance since 2014, and thus, many of the songs included on the setlist had never before been played live. That includes tracks from his 2016 LPs, Blond and Endless, such as “Pretty Sweet”, “Ivy”, “Pink + White”, “Nikes”, and “Higgs”, as well as recent looseies like “Chanel”, “Biking (Solo)”, and “Lens”. He also performed an unreleased freestyle prior to “Self Control”. See the full setlist and watch fan-shot footage below.

Ocean had previously been scheduled to play Hangout Music Festival and Sasquatch! Music Festival back in May, and Primavera Sound earlier this month. However, he was forced to pull out of all three gigs due to production issues. He’s next set to appear at Manchester’s Parklife Festival before returning stateside for headlining sets at Los Angeles’ FYF Fest and NYC’s Panorama Music Festival.

Setlist:

Pretty Sweet (Live debut)

Solo (Live debut)

Chanel (Live debut)

Lens (Live debut)

Biking (Solo) (Live debut)

In Here Somewhere (Live debut)

Comme Des Garcons (Live debut)

Good Guy (Live debut)

Self Control (Live debut, new intro)

Wither (Live debut)

Close to You/Never Can Say Goodbye (Cover of Stevie Wonder’s cover of Jackson 5) (Live debut)

Higgs (Live debut)

Ivy

Thinkin’ Bout You

Nights (Live debut)

Pink + White (Live debut)

Pyramids

Futura Free (Live debut)

Nikes (Live debut)