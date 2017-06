Recently, Kendrick Lamar jumped on a remix of Future’s already great track “Mask Off”. At tonight’s BET Awards, the two MCs got a chance to perform the collaboration live for the first time. Kendrick’s appearance wasn’t announced, so when Kung Fu Kenny emerged from the back of the stage, the entire place went nuts. Replay the epic moment above.

