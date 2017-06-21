Future announces new world tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Future is just about to wrap up his “Nobody Safe” tour, but don’t expect him to take a break from the road anytime soon. Today, he’s announced a new world tour dubbed “The Future Hndrxx Tour” after his two most recent records, FUTURE and — one of the best records of the year so far — HNDRXX.
The Atlanta rapper will perform at a pair of festivals (Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Lisbon’s Super Bock Super Rock) and African shows (Mozambique and Tanzania) in July. From there, the “Hndrxx” dates pick up August 8th in Toronto. Future will stay in the US until midway through September before heading off to tour Australia and Europe. Find his complete itinerary below.
Future 2017 Tour Dates:
06/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *
06/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre *#
06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion *^
06/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^
06/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre *^
06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *^
07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/21 – Maputo, MZ @ Adil Water Park
07/22 – Dar es Salaam, TZ @ Leaders Club
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival
08/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
08/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
08/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
08/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
08/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
08/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
08/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
08/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
08/27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/16 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival
09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne
09/24 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out Perth
09/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
09/30 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney
10/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane
10/10 – Trondheim, NO @ UKA-17
10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet
10/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Valby-Hallen
10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/17 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
10/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
* = w/ Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black
# = w/ Young Thug
^ = w/ ASAP Ferg