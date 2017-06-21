Future announces new world tour dates

Photo by ​Philip Cosores

Future is just about to wrap up his “Nobody Safe” tour, but don’t expect him to take a break from the road anytime soon. Today, he’s announced a new world tour dubbed “The Future Hndrxx Tour” after his two most recent records, FUTURE and — one of the best records of the year so far — HNDRXX.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Summer 2017)

The Atlanta rapper will perform at a pair of festivals (Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Lisbon’s Super Bock Super Rock) and African shows (Mozambique and Tanzania) in July. From there, the “Hndrxx” dates pick up August 8th in Toronto. Future will stay in the US until midway through September before heading off to tour Australia and Europe. Find his complete itinerary below.

Future 2017 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

06/23 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre *#

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion *^

06/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

06/29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre *^

06/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *^

07/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/21 – Maputo, MZ @ Adil Water Park

07/22 – Dar es Salaam, TZ @ Leaders Club

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Veld Music Festival

08/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

08/14 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

08/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

08/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

08/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/21 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

08/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

08/26 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

08/27 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/16 – Queens, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

09/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Listen Out Melbourne

09/24 – Perth, AU @ Listen Out Perth

09/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

09/30 – Sydney, AU @ Listen Out Sydney

10/01 – Brisbane, AU @ Listen Out Brisbane

10/10 – Trondheim, NO @ UKA-17

10/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet

10/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Valby-Hallen

10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/15 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/17 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

10/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

* = w/ Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black

# = w/ Young Thug

^ = w/ ASAP Ferg