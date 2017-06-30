Future links up with YG for new song “Extra Luv” and video: Watch

Taking a page from Kanye West, Future has been tinkering his latest albums several months after their release. Earlier this week, he updated HNDRXX with a new single, “Pie”, featuring Chris Brown. Now he’s tacked on a fresh track to his self-titled album.

Entitled “Extra Luv”, it marks Future’s first collaboration with YG and finds the two rappers trading verses about women who never really cared about them. “You never really loved me (You ain’t never loved me)/ Ahhh, ahhh, never really loved me (You ain’t never loved me),” Future croons in the chorus.

Check it out via the tropical Benny Boom-directed music video up top.

Last week, Future announced a new world tour called “The Future Hndrxx Tour” which kicks off in the US until midway through September before heading off to Australia and Europe. Find his complete itinerary here.