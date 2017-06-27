Gary Numan announces 2017 North American tour

Later this year, Gary Numan is expected to return with Savage, his first new album since 2013’s Splinter (Songs From a Broken Mind). To coincide with the album’s release, the new wave and electronic music pioneer has lined up a North American fall tour.

Set to commence in mid-November and run through much of December, the “Savage” jaunt promises stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Houston. It follows a similar outing across the pond in Europe and will feature New York City-based outfit Me Not You as openers.

Consult the full schedule below.

Gary Numan 2017 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Exhibition Centre

07/28 – Hull, UK @ The Welly

07/29 – Leamington Spa, UK @ The Assembly

07/30 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

09/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

10/02 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

10/03 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

10/05 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

10/06 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

10/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/09 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy

10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy

10/16 – Brighton, UK @ Dome

10/17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA

10/18 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion

10/19 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

10/20 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo

10/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/24 – Bratislava, SK @ Majestic Music Club

10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

10/27 – Lodz, PL @ Soundedit Festival

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

11/24 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

11/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret

11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

12/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

12/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

12/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

12/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

12/16 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

Revisit acclaimed Splinter single “I Am Dust”: