Gary Numan announces 2017 North American tour

Later this year, Gary Numan is expected to return with Savage, his first new album since 2013’s Splinter (Songs From a Broken Mind). To coincide with the album’s release, the new wave and electronic music pioneer has lined up a North American fall tour.
Set to commence in mid-November and run through much of December, the “Savage” jaunt promises stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, and Houston. It follows a similar outing across the pond in Europe and will feature New York City-based outfit Me Not You as openers.
Consult the full schedule below.
Gary Numan 2017 Tour Dates:
07/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Exhibition Centre
07/28 – Hull, UK @ The Welly
07/29 – Leamington Spa, UK @ The Assembly
07/30 – Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling
09/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
10/02 – Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
10/03 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
10/05 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
10/06 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
10/07 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/09 – Newcastle, UK @ O2 Academy
10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
10/11 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
10/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy
10/16 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
10/17 – Norwich, UK @ UEA
10/18 – Southend, UK @ Cliffs Pavilion
10/19 – Leuven, BE @ Het Depot
10/20 – Paris, FR @ La Trabendo
10/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/24 – Bratislava, SK @ Majestic Music Club
10/25 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
10/27 – Lodz, PL @ Soundedit Festival
11/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/21 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
11/24 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
11/26 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret
11/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
12/04 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
12/12 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
12/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
12/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
12/16 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
Revisit acclaimed Splinter single “I Am Dust”: