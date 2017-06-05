Ghost Ship manager Derick Almena arrested on 36 counts of manslaughter

In December 2016, 36 people were killed when a fire broke out at an Oakland, CA artist commune/warehouse space known as the Ghost Ship. Now, the manager of the Ghost Ship, Derick Almena, as well as his “second-in-command,” Max Harris, have been arrested and will be charged with 36 counts of manslaughter, according to KTVU.com.

At the time of the fire, the Ghost Ship lacked proper permits and was under investigation for its cramped conditions, electrical wiring issues, and unlicensed interior building structures. The venue also lacked sprinklers and working smoke detectors. There’s also no record of any permits were obtained allowing the Ghost Ship to legally host entertainment events.

In an interview on TODAY, Almena refused to take responsibility for the fire, saying, “I’m only here to say one thing: That I am incredibly sorry. And that everything that I did was to make this a stronger and more beautiful community, and to bring people together. People didn’t walk through those doors because it was a horrible place.”

“I signed a lease and I got a building that was to city standards, supposedly. And I was lured into something that I had to constantly,” Almena later added.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley is expected to hold a press conference on Monday afternoon to announce the full extent of the charges filed against Almena and Harris.

Below, revisit Almena’s interview with TODAY: