Photo by Ben Kaye

Italian electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder turned 77 years old in April, but his music is vibrant and upbeat as ever. Look no further than his latest single with the dance-pop duo Phantoms, “Champagne, Secrets, & Chanel”.

The breezy classic-meets-modern disco track features the soaring vocals of Prince Charlez, who delivers lyrics befitting the song’s title, “Pour another glass of champagne/ You want to know a secret?/ Well, of course I love Chanel.” It’s an instant summer party starter. Take a listen below.

Moroder’s most recent studio album was 2015’s Déjà Vu. In November of last year, however, the electronic music maestro announced a return to his old home at Casablanca Records and shared the bubbly single “Good For Me”. At the time, he was expected to release more music this summer. “Champagne, Secrets, & Chanel” is a nice start, but hopefully it’s only a preview of more material to come.