Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2017 tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will tour Europe this fall, marking their first significant string of dates since early 2016.

The tour kicks off in Rome, with two special performances of a collaborative project with with Canadian dance company Holy Body Tattoo. Afterward, GSY!BE play a number of headlining shows in France, the UK, Germany, and beyond. See the full schedule below.

Since reuniting in 2010, Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released two albums: 2013’s Polaris Prize-winning Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! and 2015’s Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13-14 – Rome, IT @ Romaeuropa Festival

10/15 – Fribourg, CH @ Frison

10/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/17 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa

10/18 – Rennes, FR @ Théâtre National de Bretagne

10/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Tobogan

10/21 – Strassbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

10/22 – Lille, FR @ La Condition Publique

10/23 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

10/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

10/31 – London, UK @ Troxy

11/01 – Brussels, BE @ TBA

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/05 – Hannover, DE @ Indiego

11/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre

Revisit GSY!BE’s “Peasantry or ‘Light! Inside of Light!”: