Godspeed You! Black Emperor announce 2017 tour dates

Godspeed You! Black Emperor will tour Europe this fall, marking their first significant string of dates since early 2016.
The tour kicks off in Rome, with two special performances of a collaborative project with with Canadian dance company Holy Body Tattoo. Afterward, GSY!BE play a number of headlining shows in France, the UK, Germany, and beyond. See the full schedule below.
Since reuniting in 2010, Godspeed You! Black Emperor have released two albums: 2013’s Polaris Prize-winning Allelujah! Don’t Bend! Ascend! and 2015’s Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017 Tour Dates:
10/13-14 – Rome, IT @ Romaeuropa Festival
10/15 – Fribourg, CH @ Frison
10/16 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
10/17 – Bordeaux, FR @ Krakatoa
10/18 – Rennes, FR @ Théâtre National de Bretagne
10/19 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
10/20 – Lyon, FR @ Le Tobogan
10/21 – Strassbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
10/22 – Lille, FR @ La Condition Publique
10/23 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
10/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Motion
10/31 – London, UK @ Troxy
11/01 – Brussels, BE @ TBA
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/03 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
11/05 – Hannover, DE @ Indiego
11/07 – Paris, FR @ Elysée Montmartre
