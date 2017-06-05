Photo by Dan Efram
This summer, Gogol Bordello are returning with their first album in four years. It’s titled Seekers and Finders and serves as their seventh overall following Pura Vida Conspiracy in 2013.
Due through Cooking Vinyl, the 11-track effort is described as a “very magical and playful record,” echoing the Gypsy punk band’s own persona. “It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle,” frontman Eugene Hütz notes in a press release, “every side of it… the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly.” Gogol Bordello wrote the LP over an extended time, across three different continents. Regina Spektor guests on the track “Did It All”.
Ahead of Seekers and Finders release date (August 25th), the group has shared the frenetic lead single, “Saboteur Blues”. “This song is about the full commitment to the moment and putting the end to this self-sabotage,” Hütz explains. “And going on a rampage with it. Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future.”
Check it out via its lyric video below.
Seekers and Finders Artwork:
Seekers and Finders Tracklist:
01. Did It All
02. Walking on the Burning Coal
03. Break Into Your Higher Self
04. Seekers and Finders
05. Familia Bonfireball
06. Clearvoyance
07. Saboteur Blues
08. Love Gangsters
09. If I Ever Get Home Before Dark
10. You Know Who We Are (Uprooted Funk)
11. Still That Way
In support of the record, Gogol Bordello will tour North America this fall.
Gogol Bordello 2017 Tour Dates:
08/26 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/18 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
09/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
09/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
09/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/03 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/19 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
10/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music HAll
10/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey
10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s
10/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/31 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
11/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall