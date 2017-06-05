Photo by Dan Efram

This summer, Gogol Bordello are returning with their first album in four years. It’s titled Seekers and Finders and serves as their seventh overall following Pura Vida Conspiracy in 2013.

Due through Cooking Vinyl, the 11-track effort is described as a “very magical and playful record,” echoing the Gypsy punk band’s own persona. “It just feels quite complete in capturing the Gogol familia transcontinental lifestyle,” frontman Eugene Hütz notes in a press release, “every side of it… the Good, The Bad, and the Snugly.” Gogol Bordello wrote the LP over an extended time, across three different continents. Regina Spektor guests on the track “Did It All”.

Ahead of Seekers and Finders release date (August 25th), the group has shared the frenetic lead single, “Saboteur Blues”. “This song is about the full commitment to the moment and putting the end to this self-sabotage,” Hütz explains. “And going on a rampage with it. Our lives are royally sabotaged by our thinking being stuck in our past or future.”

Check it out via its lyric video below.

Seekers and Finders Artwork:

Seekers and Finders Tracklist:

01. Did It All

02. Walking on the Burning Coal

03. Break Into Your Higher Self

04. Seekers and Finders

05. Familia Bonfireball

06. Clearvoyance

07. Saboteur Blues

08. Love Gangsters

09. If I Ever Get Home Before Dark

10. You Know Who We Are (Uprooted Funk)

11. Still That Way

In support of the record, Gogol Bordello will tour North America this fall.

Gogol Bordello 2017 Tour Dates:

08/26 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/18 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/23 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

09/26 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

09/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/03 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

10/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

10/20 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music HAll

10/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooley’s

10/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

10/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/31 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

11/01 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall