Though Gorillaz released their new album Humanz just a month ago, there’s still plenty more to come. Damon Albarn has revealed that he has 40 to 45 tracks leftover from the initial recording sessions. 14 of those are set to be part of the album’s deluxe vinyl box set release on August 25th. Today, however, the digital band has surprised fans by revealing a song not currently seen on any tracklistings, “Sleeping Powder”.

The track is described as “a song by 2D” in the caption for its accompanying YouTube video. Fans who are still hooked into the Gorillaz app were the first to learn about the song, receiving a notification that led them to the clip. Apropos of its title, “Sleeping Powder” is a slightly drowsy dance number, like a the waves of energy one might feel at a party. Things start off slow with acoustic piano before getting a jolt from some buzzing low end. Take a listen via the above visual, which opens with an iconic anti-drugs PSA.

We’ll see if “Sleeping Powder” will find it way onto setlists once Gorillaz head out on tour next month with Vince Staples and Danny Brown. Next up for the band is their Demon Dayz Festival, set for this weekend in Margate, England. They’ll also make stops at Outside Lands, The Meadows, and Quebec City Summer Festival, and you can find their schedule below.

Gorillaz 2017 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Margate, UK @ Demon Dayz Festival

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

07/12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion *

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA – Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing *

07/15 – Quebec City, QC @ Quebec City Summer Festival

07/17 – Colombia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/28-30 – Icheon, KR @ Valley Rock Music & Arts Festival

07/28-30 – Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

09/15-17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music & Arts Festival

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium *^

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center

10/05 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum *

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ ACL Music Festival

10/13-15 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/01 – Esch Sur Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/02 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

11/05 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet

11/08 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

11/09 – Geneva, CH @ Arena

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

11/13 – Budapest, HU @ Aréna

11/14 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

11/17 – Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

11/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

11/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

11/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/22 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/24 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

11/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre

11/29 – Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

12/01 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

12/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

12/04 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

* = w/ Vince Staples

^ = w/ Danny Brown