Green Day have been punk rock royalty for some 30 years now, but they’ve hardly forgotten their humble beginnings. Case in point: the band’s new music video for “Revolution Radio”, which celebrates 924 Gilman, the Bay Area DIY punk club Green Day called home early on in their career.

Footage of a present-day show at the venue is woven with VHS recordings that look to have been filmed during one of the group’s ’90s-era gigs. It’s cool not only to see Green Day pay homage to their past, but to also be reminded that, after all this time, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool still retain that edge and love for music that first got them on the map in the first place. Watch the visual above.

“Revolution Radio” is the title track of the band’s latest album, which is out now. Meanwhile, Green Day’s early days are furthered chronicled in the new documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk.