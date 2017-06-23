Menu
Grizzly Bear share new song “Four Cypresses” — listen

From the band's first album in five years, Painted Ruins

by
on June 23, 2017, 10:06am
0 comments

After five years away, Grizzly Bear announced last month that they’d soon be returning with a new album, Painted Ruins. The Shields follow-up is due out August 18th, and we’ve already heard two tracks from the release: “Three Rings” and “Mourning Sound”. Now, the indie rockers have shared another new song, “Four Cypresses”.

Compared to the past two singles, the drive of “Four Cypresses” is much more nostalgic. Notes float out of their instruments, swirling around a jazzy roll of drum snares and tapping cymbals. It all gets swept up in a gust of a bridge as the lyrics explore concepts of impermanence: “Four cypresses torn from the roadside/ Great thundering noise from the hillside/ Some thousands of years built up/ Some crumbling form to be torn down.”

Take a listen via the lyric video below, which features footage culled form Daniel Rossen’s home videos.

