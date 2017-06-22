Guided By Voices issued their first-ever double album, August By Cake, in March. The expansive record also marked the band’s leader Robert Pollard’s 100th (!) full-length to date. While most bands would consider taking off the rest of the year after such a milestone of a release, GBV are certainly not like most bands: On August 11th, they’re returning with their second LP of 2017, How Do You Spell Heaven.
Due out through the group’s own GBV Inc., the 15-track effort was recorded in both New York and Ohio. According to a press statement, it “capitalizes on the current incarnation’s tour-buffed shine without sacrificing eternal verities.” The album promises “off-kilter rhythmic jolts; krazy chords; purposefully imperfect harmonies; and fragmented structures that start and stop on a coin of small denomination and go somewhere else, and quickly.”
As a teaser, Pollard & co. have let loose the lead single and closing track, a steady little rocker called “Just to Show You”. Hear it below (via Paste).
How Do You Spell Heaven Artwork:
How Do You Spell Heaven Tracklist:
01. The Birthday Democrats
02. King 007
03. Boy W
04. Steppenwolf Mausoleum
05. Cretinous Number Ones
06. They Fall Silent
07. Diver Dan
08. How To Murder a Man (In 3 Acts)
09. Pearly Gates Smoke Machine
10. Tenth Century
11. How Do You Spell Heaven
12. Paper Cutz
13. Low Flying Perfection
14. Nothing Gets You Real
15. Just To Show You
GBV will be on the road for a handful of US tour dates this summer.
Guided By Voices 2017 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Festival
08/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward
08/17 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre
08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Hilde Performance Center
08/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
08/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Hall
09/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
09/08 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewery