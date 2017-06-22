Guided By Voices issued their first-ever double album, August By Cake, in March. The expansive record also marked the band’s leader Robert Pollard’s 100th (!) full-length to date. While most bands would consider taking off the rest of the year after such a milestone of a release, GBV are certainly not like most bands: On August 11th, they’re returning with their second LP of 2017, How Do You Spell Heaven.

Due out through the group’s own GBV Inc., the 15-track effort was recorded in both New York and Ohio. According to a press statement, it “capitalizes on the current incarnation’s tour-buffed shine without sacrificing eternal verities.” The album promises “off-kilter rhythmic jolts; krazy chords; purposefully imperfect harmonies; and fragmented structures that start and stop on a coin of small denomination and go somewhere else, and quickly.”

As a teaser, Pollard & co. have let loose the lead single and closing track, a steady little rocker called “Just to Show You”. Hear it below (via Paste).

How Do You Spell Heaven Artwork:

How Do You Spell Heaven Tracklist:

01. The Birthday Democrats

02. King 007

03. Boy W

04. Steppenwolf Mausoleum

05. Cretinous Number Ones

06. They Fall Silent

07. Diver Dan

08. How To Murder a Man (In 3 Acts)

09. Pearly Gates Smoke Machine

10. Tenth Century

11. How Do You Spell Heaven

12. Paper Cutz

13. Low Flying Perfection

14. Nothing Gets You Real

15. Just To Show You

GBV will be on the road for a handful of US tour dates this summer.

Guided By Voices 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Festival

08/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward

08/17 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Hilde Performance Center

08/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

08/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Hall

09/01 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

09/08 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewery