HAIM announce 2017 North American tour dates

Photo by Amy Price

Next week, HAIM will release their sophomore album, Something to Tell You. Come September, the sisterly trio will hit the road in support, playing a series of headlining dates in between festival appearances at Seattle’s Bumbershoot, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival. See the full itinerary below.

HAIM 2017 Tour Dates:

07/20 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass

08/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Events Park (ALT 98.7 Summer Camp)

08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

09/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

09/10 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

09/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

09/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

10/22-24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

Over the weekend, HAIM were in the UK to perform at Glastonbury. They also appeared on the Graham Norton Show and serenaded TV audiences with “Want You Back”. Replay it below and also check out the group’s interview with Norton.