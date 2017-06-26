HAIM announce 2017 North American tour dates

Photo by Amy Price
Next week, HAIM will release their sophomore album, Something to Tell You. Come September, the sisterly trio will hit the road in support, playing a series of headlining dates in between festival appearances at Seattle’s Bumbershoot, Atlanta’s Music Midtown, and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful Festival. See the full itinerary below.
HAIM 2017 Tour Dates:
07/20 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
07/21-23 – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
08/19 – Long Beach, CA @ Queen Mary Events Park (ALT 98.7 Summer Camp)
08/25-27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/25-27 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl
09/05 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/09 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
09/10 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival
09/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
09/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
09/16-17 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival
10/22-24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival
Over the weekend, HAIM were in the UK to perform at Glastonbury. They also appeared on the Graham Norton Show and serenaded TV audiences with “Want You Back”. Replay it below and also check out the group’s interview with Norton.