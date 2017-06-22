There’s no better therapy for a sour mood than popping on some headphones, juicing up some tunes, and just going for a walk. That’s essentially what the ladies of HAIM do in their new video for “Want You Back” — minus the headphones. The sisterly trio strut down the street to the Something to Tell You single as the camera stays steady on them for one uncut tracking shot. Much like anyone would do getting lost in such a catchy song, they can’t help themselves for busting out a few dance moves as they head on down the road. Of course, their moves are a bit more choreographed than yours might be.

(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2017 (So Far))

Watch the Jake Schreier-directed clip above. Something to Tell You, the long anticipated follow-up to their Days Are Gone debut, is out July 7th. The complete tracklist is below, and sadly lacks that Shania Twain cover they debuted earlier this week.

Something To Tell You Tracklist:

01. Want You Back

02. Nothing’s Wrong

03. Little Of Your Love

04. Ready For You

05. Something To Tell You

06. You Never Knew

07. Kept Me Crying

08. Found It In Silence

09. Walking Away

10. Right Now

11. Night So Long