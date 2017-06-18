Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

HAIM covers Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” — watch

The band also played a new song, "Night So Long", during intimate concert at their L.A. pop-up shop

by
on June 18, 2017, 2:45pm
0 comments

In advance of their new album, Something To Tell You, HAIM christened their new pop-up shop in L.A. on Saturday with an intimate concert. There, perhaps inspired by the announcement that Shania Twain would be releasing her first new album in 15 years, the sisters serenaded the lucky few in attendance with a spirited cover of Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” See clips from their performance below.

another day another @haimtheband show

A post shared by mars 🌙 (@sofaritsrisa) on

man, i feel like a woman

A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on

Danielle Haim also took the lead on the unreleased “Night So Long”, which is currently marked as Something To Tell You’s closing track. See a selection from her soulful performance below.

Something To Tell You arrives on July 7th.

Previous Story
How Janis Joplin and Otis Redding Conquered Monterey Pop Festival
Next Story
Kendrick Lamar, Justin Vernon, Damon Albarn, and more will appear on Vince Staples’ Big Fish Theory
No comments
More Stories