In advance of their new album, Something To Tell You, HAIM christened their new pop-up shop in L.A. on Saturday with an intimate concert. There, perhaps inspired by the announcement that Shania Twain would be releasing her first new album in 15 years, the sisters serenaded the lucky few in attendance with a spirited cover of Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” See clips from their performance below.

another day another @haimtheband show A post shared by mars 🌙 (@sofaritsrisa) on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

man, i feel like a woman A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Danielle Haim also took the lead on the unreleased “Night So Long”, which is currently marked as Something To Tell You’s closing track. See a selection from her soulful performance below.

Something To Tell You arrives on July 7th.