Next week brings the release of Something to Tell You, the sophomore album from sisterly trio HAIM. Este, Danielle, and Alana first previewed the album with an appearance on Saturday Night Live last month. Last night, they returned to late night, this time to perform on The Tonight Show stage. They ran through “Want You Back” and you can catch the replay up above. Sadly, Frime Haim was nowhere to be found.

(Read: The 10 Best Bands with Siblings)