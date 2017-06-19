HAIM are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Something to Tell You. Fans have heard a pair of previews so far in “Right Now” and “Want You Back”. Now, the Los Angeles outfit has unboxed the studio version of “Little of Your Love”.

First debuted on Saturday Night Live in May, it’s a snappy cut with stomping drums and a coating of HAIM’s signature retro pop-rock sheen. Hear it below.

Something to Tell You, the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone, lands in stores July 7th. During an intimate LA gig over the weekend, the Haim sisters covered a Shania Twain classic as well as teased a new song dubbed “Night So Long”.

Something To Tell You Tracklist:

01. Want You Back

02. Nothing’s Wrong

03. Little Of Your Love

04. Ready For You

05. Something To Tell You

06. You Never Knew

07. Kept Me Crying

08. Found It In Silence

09. Walking Away

10. Right Now

11. Night So Long