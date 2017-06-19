Menu
HAIM unveil studio version of “Little of Your Love” — listen

Snappy cut was first debuted on Saturday Night Live last month

by
on June 19, 2017, 2:55pm
HAIM are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Something to Tell You. Fans have heard a pair of previews so far in “Right Now” and “Want You Back”. Now, the Los Angeles outfit has unboxed the studio version of “Little of Your Love”.

(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2017 (So Far))

First debuted on Saturday Night Live in May, it’s a snappy cut with stomping drums and a coating of HAIM’s signature retro pop-rock sheen. Hear it below.

Something to Tell You, the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone, lands in stores July 7th. During an intimate LA gig over the weekend, the Haim sisters covered a Shania Twain classic as well as teased a new song dubbed “Night So Long”.

“Little of Your Love” Artwork:

haim little of your love new song stream mp3 HAIM unveil studio version of Little of Your Love listen

Something To Tell You Tracklist:
01. Want You Back
02. Nothing’s Wrong
03. Little Of Your Love
04. Ready For You
05. Something To Tell You
06. You Never Knew
07. Kept Me Crying
08. Found It In Silence
09. Walking Away
10. Right Now
11. Night So Long

