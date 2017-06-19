HAIM are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Something to Tell You. Fans have heard a pair of previews so far in “Right Now” and “Want You Back”. Now, the Los Angeles outfit has unboxed the studio version of “Little of Your Love”.
First debuted on Saturday Night Live in May, it’s a snappy cut with stomping drums and a coating of HAIM’s signature retro pop-rock sheen. Hear it below.
Something to Tell You, the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Days Are Gone, lands in stores July 7th. During an intimate LA gig over the weekend, the Haim sisters covered a Shania Twain classic as well as teased a new song dubbed “Night So Long”.
“Little of Your Love” Artwork:
Something To Tell You Tracklist:
01. Want You Back
02. Nothing’s Wrong
03. Little Of Your Love
04. Ready For You
05. Something To Tell You
06. You Never Knew
07. Kept Me Crying
08. Found It In Silence
09. Walking Away
10. Right Now
11. Night So Long