Hannibal Buress hired a lookalike to walk the Spider-Man: Homecoming red carpet in his place

Hannibal Buress is one of today’s best comedians, not to mention part of one of this year’s best superhero movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming (I know, we were surprised, too). Clearly, the role was important to him as well. When he realized he wouldn’t be able to sling his way to Wednesday night’s Hollywood premiere, he hired a lookalike to attend in his stead.

It began with a call on Twitter offering $500 for a lookalike for a mysterious event.

A few hours later, he posted this.

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

I don’t know what’s funnier. The guy’s actual interview (posted below) or just how much the guy completely and totally does not look like Hannibal Buress.

Check out my #spidermanhomecoming red carpet interview. Check the movie out in theaters July 7th New episode of #handsomerambler podcast tomorrow with the The Cool Kids. A post shared by Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Regardless of his lack of physical continuity with the comedian, the lookalike absolutely delivered. The impostor, Joe Carroll, also seems to have had a great time.

Just crashed the red carpet as @hannibalburess #standIn #bodyDouble #whichIsWhich #partyCrasher #redcarpet #weAllLookAlikeRight? A post shared by Joe Carroll (@iamjoecarroll) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

Buress has offered “FOMO” as his only justification for the stunt, though, knowing Buress, there’s also a pretty good chance the dude knew this would be funny as hell.