Issa Rae returns as Issa Dee in the new trailer for the second season of Insecure, the hilarious HBO series from Rae and Larry Wilmore. The trailer also comes with a premiere date for the eight-episode season, which is due to drop on July 23rd.

In it, we see a newly single Issa suffering through a gauntlet of so-so dates as she reconciles the longing for her ex, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), with her desire for a “ho phase.” Anderson .Paak’s “Come Down” and Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos’ recent single, “Slide”, underscore the proceedings, causing us to ponder whether or not Rae brought on an artist to curate the soundtrack as she did with Solange for the show’s first season.

Watch the full trailer above.