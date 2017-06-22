“Hey, let’s all promise that in 10 years from today, we’ll meet again, and we’ll see what kind of people we’ve blossomed into.” –Ben (Bradley Cooper), Wet Hot American Summer

Christ, does time fly. If you recall, a little over a year ago, Netflix ordered another adventure at Camp Firewood from David Wain and his team, who had reunited in 2015 for Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. Rather than a prequel, however, the series would instead look ahead into the future, as teased at the end of the 2001 cult classic.

Well, summer is upon us once more, and we’re now weeks away from the August 4th premiere of Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. Spanning eight episodes, the new series brings back all of our favorite stars and characters, only it’s a new decade, and let’s just say, they’re a little older and (maybe) a little wiser. Watch the trailer above.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite ahead of the burgers and waffles, revisit our exhaustive interview with Wet Hot composer Craig Wedren, who had a few ideas for a wintry sequel. Or, you can catch up with the gang by watching both the original film and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp on Netflix.