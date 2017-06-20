Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions announce first US tour in eight years

Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions, the collaborative project of Mazzy Star vocalist Hope Sandoval and Colm Ó Cíosóig of My Bloody Valentine, returned late last year with their first album in seven years, Until the Hunter. It’s been even longer since the band last toured North America, but that’ll change in October.

(Read: A Conversation with Hope Sandoval and Colm Ó Cíosóig)

The 10-city jaunt kicks off with a string of West Coast shows, including an appearance Desert Daze Festival in Joshua Tree, California. They’ll then head east for dates in Philly, Washington, DC, Boston, and Brooklyn. See the full itinerary below.

Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions Tour Dates 2017:

10/08 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery: Old Redwood Barn

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

10/13 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10-15 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/19 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel