Glasgow producer Hudson Mohawke has contributed a song to the fourth season of HBO’s Silicon Valley. The cut is called “Passports” and features guest bars from New York-based rapper Remy Banks. Not unlike HudMo’s past work, including his bass-heavy TNGHT project, it’s an imaginative yet swaggering listen from start to finish, and a perfect fit for the geeky-cool TV show. Check it out below.

The new Silicon Valley soundtrack arrives June 23rd through Mass Appeal Records. Along with “Passports”, Danny Brown’s “Kool Aid” and Nas and DJ Shadow’s “Systematic” are expected to appear.

HudMo’s last album was 2015’s Lantern. He previously collaborated with ANOHNI and soundtracked the video game Ded Sec – Watch Dogs 2.