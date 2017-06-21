Hundred Waters announce fall 2017 tour dates

Photo by ​Jasmine Safaeian

Last month saw Hundred Waters put on their own FORM Arcosanti music and arts festival and drop their surprise Currency EP. The Gainesville indie outfit aren’t done with 2017 yet, however, as they’ve just revealed a round of North American tour dates.

The new shows come in support of Currency and, according to a press release, their upcoming full-length follow-up to 2014’s The Moon Rang Like a Bell. Taking place in September and October, the trek opens in San Diego and wraps at Miami’s iii Points Festival. Find the band’s complete itinerary.

Hundred Waters 2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music and Arts Festival

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/23 – San Diego @ The Casbah *

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

09/26 – Salt Lake City @ Kilby Court *

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird *

09/28 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

09/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

10/03 – Montreal, QC @ SAT +

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall +

10/06 – Washington D.C. @ U Street Music Hall +

10/07 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg +

10/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts +

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl +

10/12 – Orlando, FL @ The Social +

10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

* = w/ Lafawndah

+ = w/ Kelsey Lu

Here’s Hundred Waters performing “Takeover” at FORM Arcosanit: