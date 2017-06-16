Since releasing This is… Icona Pop in 2013, Swedish duo Icona Pop have been in the habit of dropping a standalone single every few months. Last year, they shared three tracks: “Someone Who Can Dance”, “Brightside”, and the Louis the Child-assisted “Weekend”. Today finally sees them deliver their first new song of 2017, the playful “GIRLS GIRLS”.

With verses utilizing what sounds like a child’s toy instrument and hooks constructed for dark dance floors, “GIRLS GIRLS” celebrates all the joys of being, well, girls. “You wanna play?/ Just whisper in my ear and maybe,” they sing. “Some nights I remember, some nights I forget/ There’s boys I like better, but there’s no regrets.” Take a listen via the lyric video below.