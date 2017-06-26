Interpol announce 10th anniversary reissue of Our Love to Admire

In August, Interpol will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Turn on the Bright Lights, by kicking off a world tour in which they’ll perform the LP in full each and every night. Now, the band is commemorating another milestone by releasing a 10th anniversary reissue of their major label debut, Our Love to Admire, on August 18th.

The expanded edition will be available as a two-LP vinyl set, a double LP with bonus DVD, or a CD/DVD set. In addition to the standard black vinyl, there will be 500 available copies of a limited color version exclusively sold through The Sound of Vinyl. The album was remastered for this release by Gavin Lurssen and will include all of the original packaging.

The bonus DVD marks the first time Interpol’s 12-song performance at the London Astoria on July 2nd, 2007 will be available in the US. The set included several songs from Our Love to Admire, along with earlier favorites such as “Narc”, “Obstacle 1”, “Public Pervert”, “Evil”, and NYC”.

Matador Records previously confirmed that Interpol is working on a new album planned for 2018 release.

Our Love to Admire Artwork:

Our Love to Admire Tracklist:

01. Pioneer to the Falls

02. No I In Threesome

03. The Scale

04. The Heinrich Maneuver

05. Mammoth

06. Pace is the Trick

07. All Fired Up

08. Rest My Chemistry

09. Who Do You Think

10. Wrecking Ball

11. The Lighthouse

DVD

01. Pioneer to the Falls *

02. Narc

03. Mammoth

04. Rest My Chemistry *

05. Obstacle 1 *

06. Public Pervert *

07. Hands Away *

08. The Heinrich Maneuver

09. Evil

10. Not Even Jail *

11. NYC *

12. Stella Was a Diver and She Was Always Down *

* = previously unreleased

Interpol will embark on their world tour beginning on August 9th by trekking through Europe before playing two sole US dates and closing out the jaunt in Mexico. Find the complete schedule here.