Photo by Kim Black

Iron & Wine hasn’t released a proper LP of new material since 2013’s Ghost on Ghost, opting instead to release collaborative albums with the likes of Jesca Hoop and Ben Bridwell. That will change this August when Sam Beam’s indie folk project releases Beast Epic, which a press release describes as sharing “a certain kinship with his earlier material.”

As a preview, Beam has shared “Call It Dreaming,” a spare, rousing acoustic strummer, as well as a video for the song directed by J. Austin Wilson. Starring Beam, it features a self-driving truck, a good dog, and the kind of placid, small town milieu that Beam’s music tends to evoke. Watch the video or stream the song below.

In a statement, Beam said this of the album:

“I must confess that I’ve always shied away from album introductions citing the usual “dancing to architecture” cop out. Speaking to their own work is uncomfortable for many artists, but I’ve made a new album called Beast Epic which is important to me and I wanted to take a moment to talk about why. I’ve been releasing music for about fifteen years now and I feel very blessed to have put out five other full lengths, many EPs and singles, a few collaborations with people much more talented than myself, and made contributions to numerous movie scores and soundtracks. This is my sixth collection of new Iron & Wine material and I’m happy to say that it’s my fourth for Sub Pop Records.

It’s a warm and serendipitous time to be reuniting with my Seattle friends because I feel there’s a certain kinship between this new collection of songs and my earliest material, which Sub Pop was kind enough to release.

I have been and always will be fascinated by the way time asserts itself on our bodies and our hearts. The ferris wheel keeps spinning and we’re constantly approaching, leaving or returning to something totally unexpected or startlingly familiar. The rite of passage is an image I’ve returned to often because I feel we’re all constantly in some stage of transition. Beast Epic is saturated with this idea but in a different way simply because each time I return to the theme I’ve collected new experiences to draw from. Where the older songs painted a picture of youth moving wide-eyed into adulthood’s violent pleasures and disappointments, this collection speaks to the beauty and pain of growing up after you’ve already grown up. For me, that experience has been more generous in its gifts and darker in its tragedies.

The sound of Beast Epic harks back to previous work, in a way, as well. By employing the old discipline of recording everything live and doing minimal overdubbing, I feel like it wears both its achievements and its imperfections on its sleeve. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed experimenting with different genres, sonics and songwriting styles and all that traveled distance is evident in the feel and the arrangements here, but the muscles seemed to have relaxed and been allowed to effortlessly do what they do best (read full artist statement at Sub Pop).”

Soul Coughing’s Sebastian Steinberg contributed to the album alongside Iron & Wine collaborators Rob Burger, Joe Adamik, and Jim Becker.

Beast Epic Artwork:

Beast Epic Tracklist:

01. Claim Your Ghost

02. Thomas County Law

03. Bitter Truth

04. Song in Stone

05. Summer Clouds

06. Call It Dreaming

07. About A Bruise

08. Last Night

09. Right for Sky

10. The Truest Stars We Know

11. Our Light Miles

Iron & Wine will also head out on a tour this fall in support of the album, and will play a smattering of shows this summer with the likes of Jason Isbell, Lydia Loveless, and Joan Shelley

Iron & Wine 2017 Tour Dates:

06/28 – Portsmouth, NH @ Prescott Park Arts Festival (Solo)

06/29 – Canadiagua, NY @ CMAC (Solo) @

07/22 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater ^

08/26 – Fayetteville, AR @ Roots Festival

08/27 – Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note %

08/28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre %

08/29 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn %

08/30 – Louisville, KY @ WFPK on the Waterfront

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/14 – St Paul,MN @ Palace Theatre

10/15 – Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre #

10/17 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater #

10/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

10/19 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian

10/27 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

10/28 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa #

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

10/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey #

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Kessler #

11/02 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater #

11/03 – Houston, TX @ The Heights #

11/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater #

11/06 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room#

11/07 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham #

11/09 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre #

11/10 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

11/11 – Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center #

11/12 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre #

11/13 – New York, NY @ Town Hall #

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

@ = w/ Jason Isbell

^ = w/ Joan Shelley

% = w/ Lydia Loveless

# = w/ John Moreland

* = w/ OHMME