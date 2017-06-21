Even though summer has just started, winter looms ever closer as the seventh season of HBO’s Game of Thrones prepares for its premiere on Sunday, July 16th. So far, we’ve seen a teaser and a trailer for the new season, both of which were focused on who would take the Iron Throne. Will Cersei Lannister maintain her grip on it (or her sanity)? Will Jon Snow’s new army have the power to overtake her? Or will Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons just fireball them all into ash?

The show’s newest trailer opens not with any of them, but rather with Sansa Stark, who we’d be wise not to forget in this conflict. It’d also behove viewers and Westerosians to remember that the quest for the Iron Throne isn’t the only conflict at hand here. Across the Wall, the Night King is readying his own army, one that might it take the entirety of Westeros working together to defeat.

“For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy. Despite their differences, together,” Jon Snow narrates as we glimpse characters from every corner of the show’s universe. “We need to do the same if we’re going to survive, because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

Will we see a union, however brief, between our many conflicting armies? It seems so, as the trailer emphasizes characters both large and small. Sure, we see Arya, Tyrion, Bran, and Brienne, but also key supporting players that we haven’t gotten much of in a while like Davos Seaworth, Yarra Greyjoy, the Hound, and, yes indeed, that was Beric Dondarrion with a flaming sword. That’s probably gonna be important.

Watch the full trailer above.