J. Cole bringing Anderson.Paak and Bas on the road for second leg of 4 Your Eyez Only tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

J. Cole just wrapped up the first leg of his worldwide tour in support of last year’s mega-hit, 4 Your Eyez Only, and he’s currently taking a short break before hitting the road again in July. The Fayetteville rapper has just announced who will be joining him on those future dates, which run from July 6th through August 20th.

Leading them is Anderson.Paak, whose Malibu ranked among our favorite records of 2016. Queens rapper Bas will also be supporting J. Cole on the tour, as will opening acts Ari Lennox and J.I.D.

See J. Cole’s full itinerary with this lineup below.

J. Cole 2017 Tour Dates:

07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena *

07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

07/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *

07/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum *

07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *

07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

07/23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills *

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

08/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

08/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum *

08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena *

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center *

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

08/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *

08/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *

08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *

08/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

08/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *

08/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach

10/09 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

10/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

10/12 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena

10/15 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

10/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

10/22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

12/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena

12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion

12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

12/09 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

* = w/ Anderson.Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox, and J.D.I.