J. Cole bringing Anderson.Paak and Bas on the road for second leg of 4 Your Eyez Only tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
J. Cole just wrapped up the first leg of his worldwide tour in support of last year’s mega-hit, 4 Your Eyez Only, and he’s currently taking a short break before hitting the road again in July. The Fayetteville rapper has just announced who will be joining him on those future dates, which run from July 6th through August 20th.
Leading them is Anderson.Paak, whose Malibu ranked among our favorite records of 2016. Queens rapper Bas will also be supporting J. Cole on the tour, as will opening acts Ari Lennox and J.I.D.
See J. Cole’s full itinerary with this lineup below.
J. Cole 2017 Tour Dates:
07/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena *
07/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *
07/09 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center *
07/11 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum *
07/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *
07/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *
07/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *
07/23 – Auburn Hills, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills *
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre *
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *
08/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *
08/05 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum *
08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena *
08/08 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center *
08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *
08/11 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena *
08/14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena *
08/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *
08/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *
08/19 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center *
08/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *
09/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
09/30 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
10/01 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
10/03 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
10/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
10/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/07 – Frankfurt, DE @ Stadthalle Offenbach
10/09 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall
10/10 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
10/12 – Nottingham UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena
10/15 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
10/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena
10/21 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
10/22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
12/01 – Auckland, NZ @ Vector Arena
12/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
12/05 – Sydney, AU @ Hordern Pavilion
12/06 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
12/09 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
* = w/ Anderson.Paak, Bas, Ari Lennox, and J.D.I.